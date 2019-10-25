Cape Cod Times wins EPPY Award for video

The Cape Cod Times was awarded Best News or Event Feature Video, for publications with under 1 million unique monthly visitors, in the 24th annual EPPY Awards, from Editor & Publisher magazine.

The winning video, Police Sgt. Sean Gannon: One Year Later, showed how Cape community members reflected on the legacy of an officer killed in the line of duty, and what’s changed since his death. The video was produced by Digital Assignment Editor Jason Kolnos.

EPPY Awards honor the best in media across 30 categories. This year’s EPPY Awards received more than 300 entries, both national and international. For a list of full winners, visit Editor & Publisher.