GateHouse digital reporter selected for Poynter leadership academy

Wilkine Brutus, a digital reporter for the Palm Beach Post, was accepted into Poynter Institute’s 2019 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.

The academy, in its fourth year, is held in partnership with The Washington Post and will be comprised of 30 journalists from across the country. These journalists are “pioneers in digital media who have demonstrated an aptitude for leadership through current projects and references.”

The academy will be held this year in October, led by Broyles and Sharif Durhams, senior editor at CNN Digital.

