GateHouse digital reporter selected for Poynter leadership academy

12.09.2019 Carlene Cox Announcements

Wilkine Brutus, a digital reporter for the Palm Beach Post, was accepted into Poynter Institute’s 2019 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.

The academy, in its fourth year, is held in partnership with The Washington Post and will be comprised of 30 journalists from across the country. These journalists are “pioneers in digital media who have demonstrated an aptitude for leadership through current projects and references.” 

The academy will be held this year in October, led by Broyles and Sharif Durhams, senior editor at CNN Digital.

For more information, visit Poynter.

Blend elementum consequat lacus, sit amet pulvinar urna hendrerit sit amet. Sed aliquam eu ante a ultricies. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Fusce elementum felis lorem, eget scelerisque enim blandit quis.

Massa turpis ornare nec commodo non, auctor vel cursus vestibulum varius hendrerit turpis quiseam cursus.