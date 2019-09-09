GateHouse SVP participates in Medill News Leaders Project

Bill Church, GateHouse Media Senior Vice President of News, was included in the recently-published Medill News Leaders Project, along with 53 other leading industry professionals.

The project, part of the Medill Local News Initiative, was launched in spring 2018 to help news organizations achieve sustainability and strengthen their communities.

This project is the first segment of a larger Medill research effort called “Market-Based Opportunities in Local News Innovation.” This report is intended for individuals in the news industry, academic researchers and the public, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of challenges facing the media. It encompasses the expert voices of 54 leaders who are managing the transformation of local news, offering insights into the crisis and possible paths to financial health.

This report puts a particular focus on regional and smaller markets, where many news organizations are especially vulnerable.

Click here to see Church’s comments.