GateHouse announces two promotions to general manager in Texas

Shoni Wiseman and Belinda Mills were recently named general managers at two of GateHouse’s Texas locations, announced Southwest Regional Vice President Matt Guthrie.

Wiseman was promoted to general manager and advertising director for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Wiseman will be the point person in the local business community as well as the point of contact for the community at large.

Mills will be taking on the new title of general manager and advertising director of the Amarillo Globe-News. This change reflects the hard work and dedication Mills has put in the last year.

