GateHouse announces two promotions to general manager in Texas

8.08.2019 Carlene Cox Announcements

Shoni Wiseman and Belinda Mills were recently named general managers at two of GateHouse’s Texas locations, announced Southwest Regional Vice President Matt Guthrie.

Wiseman was promoted to general manager and advertising director for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Wiseman will be the point person in the local business community as well as the point of contact for the community at large. 

Mills will be taking on the new title of general manager and advertising director of the Amarillo Globe-News. This change reflects the hard work and dedication Mills has put in the last year.

Blend elementum consequat lacus, sit amet pulvinar urna hendrerit sit amet. Sed aliquam eu ante a ultricies. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Fusce elementum felis lorem, eget scelerisque enim blandit quis.

Massa turpis ornare nec commodo non, auctor vel cursus vestibulum varius hendrerit turpis quiseam cursus.