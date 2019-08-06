Mineral Daily News Tribune honored for wins in West Virginia Better Newspaper Contest

The Mineral Daily News Tribune has been honored with seven awards from the West Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, including four first-place plaques.

Managing editor Liz Beavers earned two of the first place awards: one in the Best News Columnist category for her “From the Editor’s Desk” column and one in the Best Governmental Affairs Reporting category for her coverage of the Keyser City Council’s ouster last year of member Karol Ashenfelter.

The judges for the contest commented the story displayed “strong local news reporting on deadline.”

Staff writer Barbara High earned a first place in the Best Coverage of Breaking News category for her story about the November 2018 standoff with Keyser City Police which resulted in the death of a Keyser man.

High also took first place in the Service to Community category for spearheading the “Stand Up for Ethan” anti-drug program in memory of a young Keyser man who had passed away earlier in the year. The program brought guest speakers from his family and area agencies together to discuss the growing drug epidemic in the area and what services are available to help those currently suffering.

In addition, Beavers earned a second and third place in Best Governmental Affairs Reporting category, making a clean sweep in that category. The second place was for her story “City clerk walks out,” and third place for “Judge overturns Whiteman suspension.”

She also won a third-place Best Lifestyles Feature, for her story “Hometown Hero,” about the tribute to long-time firefighter Bob Dorsey.

The Better Newspaper Contest is broken down into divisions based on circulation, and the News Tribune competes in Division 2, which includes daily newspapers with circulation of up to 16,000.

“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best of our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.

“From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state. Community journalism remains the centerpiece of the newspaper industry in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Press Association is proud to recognize and honor the excellent work produced by West Virginia’s terrific newspapers and journalists.”

The contest has 29 categories, and 32 newspapers submitted nearly 1,451 entries.