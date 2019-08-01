Providence Journal writer wins national environmental reporting award

The Providence Journal’s Alex Kuffner has won a first-place award from the Society of Environmental Journalists for articles he wrote in 2018.

The articles detailed the arrival of an invasive species of fierce-stinging jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, a scourge of tree-killing insects and drought that have defoliated portions of Rhode Island’s forests, and the expansive growth of solar farms in the state.

Another article delved into allegations that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has allowed polluters to flout environmental laws.

The judges described Kuffner’s reporting as “a model for small-market journalists covering an environmental beat: clear, thorough, objective coverage on a range of important local issues.”

The SEJ contest bills itself “as the world’s largest and most comprehensive environmental journalism competition, recognizing the best news coverage of the most important stories on the planet.”

The entries for the 2019 contest were judged by independent panels of working and retired journalists.

