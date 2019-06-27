Benner named as group publisher in Fort Smith

27.06.2019 John Crouch Announcements

RJ Benner has been named as the group publisher in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Benner will help oversee publications including the Fort Smith Southwest Times Record, the Booneville Democrat, the Charleston Express and the Greenwood Democrat.

Prior to his relocation, Benner held multiple sales leadership positions with Lee Enterprises, including most recently as general manager of The World newspaper located in Coos Bay, Oregon. He also served on the Political Action Committee with the Chamber of Commerce and was vice president of the local Lions Club.

