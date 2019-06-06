Seacoast Media Group lands numerous state press association awards

Seacoast Media Group was recently recognized for outstanding journalism with numerous awards from the New Hampshire Press Association. Foster’s Daily Democrat was given the 1st Amendment Award. Other winners included:
First place:
- Business Reporting: Kyle Stucker
- Spot News: Kyle Stucker, Brian Early, John Doyle
- Sports Columnist of the Year: Mike Whaley
- Sports News: Mike Whaley
- Investigative Reporting: Jeff McMenemy
- Editorial Writing: Patrick Cronin
Second place:
- General Excellence: Exeter News-Letter
- Business and Economic Reporting: Kyle Stucker
Third place:
- General Excellence: Hampton Union
- Community Service: Kyle Stucker
- Business and Economic Reporting: Jeff McMenemy