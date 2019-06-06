Seacoast Media Group lands numerous state press association awards

Seacoast Media Group was recently recognized for outstanding journalism with numerous awards from the New Hampshire Press Association. Foster’s Daily Democrat was given the 1st Amendment Award. Other winners included:



First place:

Business Reporting: Kyle Stucker

Spot News: Kyle Stucker, Brian Early, John Doyle

Sports Columnist of the Year: Mike Whaley

Sports News: Mike Whaley

Investigative Reporting: Jeff McMenemy

Editorial Writing: Patrick Cronin

Second place:

General Excellence: Exeter News-Letter

Business and Economic Reporting: Kyle Stucker

Third place: