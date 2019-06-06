GateHouse names new National News Editor based in Austin

GateHouse Media’s Center for News & Design is pleased to announce Matt Leclercq as its new National News Editor.

In his new role, Leclercq will develop, implement and oversee long-term national content strategies and day-to-day communication, coordination and execution of those plans.

The National News Editor will work closely with the CND leadership teams, More Content Now, projects, innovation and investigations teams, and all GateHouse Media newsrooms — the 156 daily newspapers nationwide, and an additional 195 weekly products — to establish and evolve GateHouse Media’s national coverage standards and best practices, across all platforms.

“We are reshaping and redefining the way we reach our audiences with a model intended to be

sustainable for the future of journalism,” said Bill Church, Senior Vice President of News and Austin American-Statesman Editor-in-Chief. “There is nothing easy about the work we do, but we are committed to supporting our local news teams and empowering them to provide impactful reporting in all the communities we cover.”

This appointment enables GateHouse Media to continue to #DoJournalismWithImpact, and builds on the CND’s successful model as an influencer in the news editing, distribution and design space. Church said Leclercq’s leadership and involvement with the launch of GateHouse Media’s Accelerator Team Model made him a strong choice for this role.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt to the CND leadership team,” added Steve Dorsey, Vice President for News Performance and Partnerships. “He has a great understanding of both print and digital platforms and a track record of leading his teams in coverage and performance.” Leclercq has been the executive editor at The Fayetteville (NC) Observer for nearly two years, during which time he’s led the newsroom in earning first place for general excellence, public service and outstanding government reporting from the North Carolina Press Association and the Associated Press.

Prior to 2017, he served as The Observer’s managing editor, with chief responsibilities over digital platforms, audience growth and project management. In his 20-year career, he’s been a beat reporter, special projects and computer-assisted reporting journalist, and a metro editor.

