GateHouse newspapers win 118 Ohio state press awards

GateHouse Media newspapers were honored with 118 awards in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest, including The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository and The Independent of Massillon winning the top award of General Excellence for their respective divisions.

It was the sixth year in a row that The Dispatch placed first in General Excellence, and the fourth year in a row for The Repository.

The Daily Record of Wooster placed second in General Excellence and The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier placed third.

The Dispatch was also recognized with Ohio APME’s Rising Star, which is given to individuals with less than five years of journalism experience. Jennifer Smola, The Dispatch’s higher-education reporter, won that award.

“These awards reflect the dedication and perseverance of a staff of professionals who do their best each day to deliver accurate, fair reporting to central Ohioans,” said Dispatch Executive Editor Alan D. Miller.

Publisher and CEO Jim Porter said winning General Excellence four years in a row is an accomplishment the entire Repository team can be proud of.

“At the same time, we share these accomplishments with our community, which supports us year in and year out,” Porter said. “Without that support, we cannot do the incredible work that comes from our editorial team.”

In total, 55 daily newspapers submitted 1,776 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018. Entries were judged by editors from Michigan newspapers.



Other awards included:



The Columbus Dispatch, First Place Awards:

Best Digital Presence

Best Sports Enterprise: Coverage of the “Save the Crew” movement

Best Sports Writer: Bill Rabinowitz

Best Feature Photograph: Fred Squillante

Best Explanatory Reporting: Mark Ferenchik and Mark Williams

The Columbus Dispatch, Second Place Awards:

Public Service: Series on open arrest warrants in the United States

Spot News: Coverage of two Westerville police officers killed in the line of duty

Best Business Writer: Dan Gearino for best business writer

Best Feature Writer: Rita Price

Best Sports Columnist: Rob Oller for

Best Sports Feature Writer: Adam Jardy

Best News Writer: Bill Bush

Best Sports Enterprise: Adam Jardy and Kyle Robertson

Best Informational Graphic: Justin Gilbert

Best Photo Story: Jonathan Quilter

Best Video: Doral Chenoweth III

Best Daily Sports Section

Best Enterprise Reporting

Best full-page design

The Columbus Dispatch, Third Place Awards:

Best Editorial Writer: Mary Yost

Best Feature Writer: Mike Wagner

Best Sports Columnist: Michael Arace

Best Sports Feature Writer: Steve Blackledge

Best Special Sports Section

Best News Photograph: Eric Albrecht

Best Feature Photograph: Eric Albrecht best feature photograph

Best Photo Story: Courtney Hergesheimer

Best Investigative Reporting: Dispatch staff for “Side Effects”

Best Digital Project: Lucas Sullivan and Rachel Kilroy

The Independent, First Place Awards:

Best Graphics Artist: B.J. Lisko

Best Sports Feature Writer: Chris Easterling

Best Sports Writer: Chris Easterling

Best Sports Enterprise: Chris Easterling

Best Special Sports Section

Best Daily Sports Section

Best News Photo: Kevin Whitlock

The Independent, Second Place Awards:

Best Headline Writer: Dave Sereno

Best Business Writer: Steven Grazier

Best Special Sports Section

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: David Manley

Best Spot News Coverage

Best Full Page Design

The Independent, Third Place Awards:

Best Headline Writer: Jeff Verbus

Best Digital Presence

The Times-Reporter, First Place Awards:

Best Graphic Artist: David Manley

The Times-Reporter, Second Place Awards:

Best Headline Writer: Sean Linhart

Best Graphic Artist: Sean Linhart

The Times-Reporter, Third Place Awards:

Best Full Page Design: Sean Linhart

The Canton Repository, First Place Awards:

Best Editorial Writer: Rich Desrosiers

Best Feature Writer: Tim Botos

Best Graphic Artist: B.J. Lisko

Best Sports Columnist: Joe Scalzo

Best Photographer: Scott Heckel

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: B.J. Lisko

Best Public Service

Best Explanatory Reporting: Ed Balint

Best Digital Project

Best Digital Presence

The Canton Repository, Second Place Awards:

Best Headline Writer: Jeff Verbus

Best Daily Sports Section

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: B.J. Lisko

Best Sports Photo: Bob Rossiter

Best Photo Story: Julie Vennitti

Best Investigative Reporting: Shane Hoover

Best Full Page Design: B.J. Lisko

The Canton Repository, Third Place Awards:

Best Columnist: Charita Goshay

Best Feature Writer: Shane Hoover

Best Sports Feature Writer: Josh Weir

Best Sports Writer: Josh Weir

Best Photographer: Ray Stewart

Best News Photo: Bob Rossiter

Best Enterprise Reporting

Best Full Page Design: David Manley

Best Digital Project: Shane Hoover

The Akron Beacon Journal, First Place Awards:

Best Daily Sports Section

Best Columnist: Bob Dyer

Best Sports Feature Writer: Marla Ridenour

Best Special Section: High school football preview

The Akron Beacon Journal, Second Place Awards:

Best Photographer: Phil Masturzo

The Akron Beacon Journal, Third Place Awards:

Best Headline Writer: Mark J. Price

Best Sports Enterprise: Marla Ridenour

Best Sports Photo: Phil Mastruzo

Best Explanatory Reporting: Theresa Cottom-Bennett

Best Digital Presence

The Daily Record, First Place Awards:

Best Business Writer: Jack Rooney

Best Special Sports Section

Best Daily Sports Section: Mike Plant

Best Public Service: Tami Mosser

Best Explanatory Reporting: Tami Mosser

The Daily Record, Second Place Awards:

Best Feature Writer: Tami Mosser

Best Sports Columnist: Mike Plant

Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Rife

Best Sports Writer: Claire Miller

Best Special Sports Section

Best Enterprising Reporting: Tami Mosser and Jack Rooney

Best Full Page Design: Emily Carey

The Daily Record, Third Place Awards:

Best Business Writer: Tami Mosser

Best Editorial Writer: Ted Daniels

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Jennifer Kundrach

Best Enterprising Reporting: Tami Mosser

Best Digital Presence

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, First Place Awards:

Best Editorial Writer: Michael Shearer

Best Sports Enterprise: Allen Moff

Best Photo Story: Lisa Scalfaro

Best Investigative Reporting: Matt Merchant

Best Digital Presence

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, Second Place Awards:

Best Sports Enterprise: Jonah Rosenblum

Best Explanatory Reporting: Bob Gaetjens

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, Third Place Awards: