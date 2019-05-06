GateHouse newspapers win 118 Ohio state press awards

GateHouse Media newspapers were honored with 118 awards in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest, including The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository and The Independent of Massillon winning the top award of General Excellence for their respective divisions.
It was the sixth year in a row that The Dispatch placed first in General Excellence, and the fourth year in a row for The Repository.
The Daily Record of Wooster placed second in General Excellence and The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier placed third.
The Dispatch was also recognized with Ohio APME’s Rising Star, which is given to individuals with less than five years of journalism experience. Jennifer Smola, The Dispatch’s higher-education reporter, won that award.
“These awards reflect the dedication and perseverance of a staff of professionals who do their best each day to deliver accurate, fair reporting to central Ohioans,” said Dispatch Executive Editor Alan D. Miller.
Publisher and CEO Jim Porter said winning General Excellence four years in a row is an accomplishment the entire Repository team can be proud of.
“At the same time, we share these accomplishments with our community, which supports us year in and year out,” Porter said. “Without that support, we cannot do the incredible work that comes from our editorial team.”
In total, 55 daily newspapers submitted 1,776 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018. Entries were judged by editors from Michigan newspapers.
Other awards included:
The Columbus Dispatch, First Place Awards:
- Best Digital Presence
- Best Sports Enterprise: Coverage of the “Save the Crew” movement
- Best Sports Writer: Bill Rabinowitz
- Best Feature Photograph: Fred Squillante
- Best Explanatory Reporting: Mark Ferenchik and Mark Williams
The Columbus Dispatch, Second Place Awards:
- Public Service: Series on open arrest warrants in the United States
- Spot News: Coverage of two Westerville police officers killed in the line of duty
- Best Business Writer: Dan Gearino for best business writer
- Best Feature Writer: Rita Price
- Best Sports Columnist: Rob Oller for
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Adam Jardy
- Best News Writer: Bill Bush
- Best Sports Enterprise: Adam Jardy and Kyle Robertson
- Best Informational Graphic: Justin Gilbert
- Best Photo Story: Jonathan Quilter
- Best Video: Doral Chenoweth III
- Best Daily Sports Section
- Best Enterprise Reporting
- Best full-page design
The Columbus Dispatch, Third Place Awards:
- Best Editorial Writer: Mary Yost
- Best Feature Writer: Mike Wagner
- Best Sports Columnist: Michael Arace
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Steve Blackledge
- Best Special Sports Section
- Best News Photograph: Eric Albrecht
- Best Feature Photograph: Eric Albrecht best feature photograph
- Best Photo Story: Courtney Hergesheimer
- Best Investigative Reporting: Dispatch staff for “Side Effects”
- Best Digital Project: Lucas Sullivan and Rachel Kilroy
The Independent, First Place Awards:
- Best Graphics Artist: B.J. Lisko
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Chris Easterling
- Best Sports Writer: Chris Easterling
- Best Sports Enterprise: Chris Easterling
- Best Special Sports Section
- Best Daily Sports Section
- Best News Photo: Kevin Whitlock
The Independent, Second Place Awards:
- Best Headline Writer: Dave Sereno
- Best Business Writer: Steven Grazier
- Best Special Sports Section
- Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: David Manley
- Best Spot News Coverage
- Best Full Page Design
The Independent, Third Place Awards:
- Best Headline Writer: Jeff Verbus
- Best Digital Presence
The Times-Reporter, First Place Awards:
- Best Graphic Artist: David Manley
The Times-Reporter, Second Place Awards:
- Best Headline Writer: Sean Linhart
- Best Graphic Artist: Sean Linhart
The Times-Reporter, Third Place Awards:
- Best Full Page Design: Sean Linhart
The Canton Repository, First Place Awards:
- Best Editorial Writer: Rich Desrosiers
- Best Feature Writer: Tim Botos
- Best Graphic Artist: B.J. Lisko
- Best Sports Columnist: Joe Scalzo
- Best Photographer: Scott Heckel
- Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: B.J. Lisko
- Best Public Service
- Best Explanatory Reporting: Ed Balint
- Best Digital Project
- Best Digital Presence
The Canton Repository, Second Place Awards:
- Best Headline Writer: Jeff Verbus
- Best Daily Sports Section
- Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: B.J. Lisko
- Best Sports Photo: Bob Rossiter
- Best Photo Story: Julie Vennitti
- Best Investigative Reporting: Shane Hoover
- Best Full Page Design: B.J. Lisko
The Canton Repository, Third Place Awards:
- Best Columnist: Charita Goshay
- Best Feature Writer: Shane Hoover
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Josh Weir
- Best Sports Writer: Josh Weir
- Best Photographer: Ray Stewart
- Best News Photo: Bob Rossiter
- Best Enterprise Reporting
- Best Full Page Design: David Manley
- Best Digital Project: Shane Hoover
The Akron Beacon Journal, First Place Awards:
- Best Daily Sports Section
- Best Columnist: Bob Dyer
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Marla Ridenour
- Best Special Section: High school football preview
The Akron Beacon Journal, Second Place Awards:
- Best Photographer: Phil Masturzo
The Akron Beacon Journal, Third Place Awards:
- Best Headline Writer: Mark J. Price
- Best Sports Enterprise: Marla Ridenour
- Best Sports Photo: Phil Mastruzo
- Best Explanatory Reporting: Theresa Cottom-Bennett
- Best Digital Presence
The Daily Record, First Place Awards:
- Best Business Writer: Jack Rooney
- Best Special Sports Section
- Best Daily Sports Section: Mike Plant
- Best Public Service: Tami Mosser
- Best Explanatory Reporting: Tami Mosser
The Daily Record, Second Place Awards:
- Best Feature Writer: Tami Mosser
- Best Sports Columnist: Mike Plant
- Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Rife
- Best Sports Writer: Claire Miller
- Best Special Sports Section
- Best Enterprising Reporting: Tami Mosser and Jack Rooney
- Best Full Page Design: Emily Carey
The Daily Record, Third Place Awards:
- Best Business Writer: Tami Mosser
- Best Editorial Writer: Ted Daniels
- Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Jennifer Kundrach
- Best Enterprising Reporting: Tami Mosser
- Best Digital Presence
The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, First Place Awards:
- Best Editorial Writer: Michael Shearer
- Best Sports Enterprise: Allen Moff
- Best Photo Story: Lisa Scalfaro
- Best Investigative Reporting: Matt Merchant
- Best Digital Presence
The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, Second Place Awards:
- Best Sports Enterprise: Jonah Rosenblum
- Best Explanatory Reporting: Bob Gaetjens
The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, Third Place Awards:
- Best Photographer: Lisa Scalfaro
- Best News Writer: Bob Gaetjens
- Best Daily Sports Section: Robert Todor
- Best Photo Story: Lisa Scalfaro