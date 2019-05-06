GateHouse editor elected Ohio Associated Press president

The Ohio Associated Press Media Editors association recently announced Rich Desrosiers, executive editor of The Canton Repository, was elected as president for the 2019-2020 term.

Desrosiers, who started at The Repository in 1985, has served in multiple roles including sports writer and page designer. He also held positions with the Akron Beacon Journal before returning to The Repository in 2015.

“We face a challenging environment that includes increasing animosity against the press in general and the day-to-day financial pressures of media businesses,” Desrosiers said. “Our goal for APME-Ohio over the next year will be advocating for and working to ensure the continued excellence of the state’s print and broadcast outlets.”

The Associated Press is a nonprofit news cooperative representing 1,300 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

