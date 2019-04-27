American-Statesman wins 12 awards from Austin Alliance for Women

27.04.2019 Carlene Cox Awards

The Austin American-Statesman was honored with a dozen Trailblazer & Excellence in Media Awards from the Austin Alliance for Women. The annual awards recognize exceptional media individuals and creative efforts.

Winners included:

2019 Creative Awards

  • Display/Visual Creative: Best Ad, for Brookfield “Drawn Home”
  • Display/Visual Creative: Best PSA Ad, for City of Cedar Park “A Little Water Goes a Long Way”
  • Video Creative: Best PSA/Community Affairs Spot, for Cap10K Sizzle

2019 Individual Awards

  • Print Support Staff: Heather Wells
  • Local Agency Support Staff: Paige Canady
  • Print Marketing & Promotions Employee: Ashley Dunn
  • Print Unsung Hero: Rosemary Wallace
  • Print Account Executive: Amber Rebold
  • Digital Account Executive: Amber Rebold
  • Print Sales Manager: Andrea Vick
  • Local Agency Media Director/Manager: Dan Hanrahan
  • Local Podcast: “I Love You So Much”

