American-Statesman wins 12 awards from Austin Alliance for Women

The Austin American-Statesman was honored with a dozen Trailblazer & Excellence in Media Awards from the Austin Alliance for Women. The annual awards recognize exceptional media individuals and creative efforts.

Winners included:

2019 Creative Awards

Display/Visual Creative: Best Ad, for Brookfield “Drawn Home”

Display/Visual Creative: Best PSA Ad, for City of Cedar Park “A Little Water Goes a Long Way”

Video Creative: Best PSA/Community Affairs Spot, for Cap10K Sizzle

2019 Individual Awards