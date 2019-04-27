American-Statesman wins 12 awards from Austin Alliance for Women

The Austin American-Statesman was honored with a dozen Trailblazer & Excellence in Media Awards from the Austin Alliance for Women. The annual awards recognize exceptional media individuals and creative efforts.
Winners included:
2019 Creative Awards
- Display/Visual Creative: Best Ad, for Brookfield “Drawn Home”
- Display/Visual Creative: Best PSA Ad, for City of Cedar Park “A Little Water Goes a Long Way”
- Video Creative: Best PSA/Community Affairs Spot, for Cap10K Sizzle
2019 Individual Awards
- Print Support Staff: Heather Wells
- Local Agency Support Staff: Paige Canady
- Print Marketing & Promotions Employee: Ashley Dunn
- Print Unsung Hero: Rosemary Wallace
- Print Account Executive: Amber Rebold
- Digital Account Executive: Amber Rebold
- Print Sales Manager: Andrea Vick
- Local Agency Media Director/Manager: Dan Hanrahan
- Local Podcast: “I Love You So Much”