Beaver County Times honored with Pennsylvania journalism awards

26.04.2019 Carlene Cox Awards

From an in-depth series on the shortage of sports officials to quasi-state inspections of public pools, The Beaver County Times recently received numerous honors from Pennsylvania media organizations.

Keystone Press Awards, presented by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association:

  • Marsha Keefer, first place, Feature Beat Reporting
  • Lisa Micco, first and second place, Columns
  • Patti Conley, honorable mention, Special Projects
  • Steve Hughes, honorable mention, Special Section Design

Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division II finalists:

  • Andrew Chiappazzi, Best Enterprise Reporting
  • Gwen Titley, Best Long Video
  • Lisa Micco, Best Column

Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division I finalists:

  • Patrick O’Shea, Best Enterprise Reporting
  • Patrick O’Shea, Best Headline Writing
  • Dani Fitzgerald, Best Business Writing

Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation:

  • Gwen Titley, first place, Best Use of Video

Pennsylvania Women’s Press Association:

  • Daveen Rae Kurutz, first place, Business & Consumer
  • Daveen Rae Kurutz, second place, Enterprise/Investigation
  • Daveen Rae Kurutz, honorable mention, Health & Science

