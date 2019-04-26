Beaver County Times honored with Pennsylvania journalism awards

From an in-depth series on the shortage of sports officials to quasi-state inspections of public pools, The Beaver County Times recently received numerous honors from Pennsylvania media organizations.



Keystone Press Awards, presented by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association:

Marsha Keefer, first place, Feature Beat Reporting

Lisa Micco, first and second place, Columns

Patti Conley, honorable mention, Special Projects

Steve Hughes, honorable mention, Special Section Design

Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division II finalists:

Andrew Chiappazzi, Best Enterprise Reporting

Gwen Titley, Best Long Video

Lisa Micco, Best Column

Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division I finalists:

Patrick O’Shea, Best Enterprise Reporting

Patrick O’Shea, Best Headline Writing

Dani Fitzgerald, Best Business Writing

Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation:

Gwen Titley, first place, Best Use of Video

Pennsylvania Women’s Press Association: