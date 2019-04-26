Beaver County Times honored with Pennsylvania journalism awards

From an in-depth series on the shortage of sports officials to quasi-state inspections of public pools, The Beaver County Times recently received numerous honors from Pennsylvania media organizations.
Keystone Press Awards, presented by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association:
- Marsha Keefer, first place, Feature Beat Reporting
- Lisa Micco, first and second place, Columns
- Patti Conley, honorable mention, Special Projects
- Steve Hughes, honorable mention, Special Section Design
Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division II finalists:
- Andrew Chiappazzi, Best Enterprise Reporting
- Gwen Titley, Best Long Video
- Lisa Micco, Best Column
Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors, Division I finalists:
- Patrick O’Shea, Best Enterprise Reporting
- Patrick O’Shea, Best Headline Writing
- Dani Fitzgerald, Best Business Writing
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation:
- Gwen Titley, first place, Best Use of Video
Pennsylvania Women’s Press Association:
- Daveen Rae Kurutz, first place, Business & Consumer
- Daveen Rae Kurutz, second place, Enterprise/Investigation
- Daveen Rae Kurutz, honorable mention, Health & Science