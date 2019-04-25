Austin, Palm Beach honored with Sigma Delta Chi awards

Two GateHouse Media publications were among those honored with 2018 Sigma Delta Chi awards, by the Society of Professional Journalists. The awards recognize exceptional journalism by professional media organizations and date back to 1932. Out of nearly 1,200 submissions, only 77 were awarded this year.

GateHouse publications honored in the daily circulation of up to 1000,000 were:



Palm Beach Post

Non-Deadline Reporting, “How Florida ignited the heroin epidemic” by Pat Beall

Feature Reporting, “The Strange Tale of Wolfie and the Addicts” by Joe Capozzi

Editorial Writing, “The Invading Sea” by The Palm Beach Post, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Herald and WLRN Public Radio

General Column Writing, Frank Cerabino

Austin American-Statesman