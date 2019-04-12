Times-News wins 8 awards at state press association contest

The Times-News took home eight awards from the 2018 North Carolina Press Association Editorial Contest, drawing praise for its website, newspaper design, prep football preview section and writing, from investigative reporting to education and feature reporting.

“I’m proud of our staff and all of the hard work and dedication they put into covering our community,” Managing Editor Jennifer Heaslip said. “It’s always nice to be recognized by fellow journalists, but our main goal is, as always, to serve our readers with quality reporting about issues important to them in Henderson County.”

First place winners were:

Education Reporting: Andrew Mundhenk

Second place winners were:

Education Reporting: Derek Lacey

Special Section: Dean Hensley, Joey Millwood

Third place winners were: