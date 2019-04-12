Leong named senior group publisher for Lake Media

Joseph Leong has been named senior group publisher for Lake Media. He will oversee operations in the lake area for all of GateHouse Media’s holdings.

Lake Media includes the Lake Sun, the area’s only daily newspaper; two weeklies, Westside Star and Focus; LakeNewsOnline; Lake Lifestyles magazine; Vacation News; Lake Sun Extra; Tube Tab; Lake of the Ozarks Boats; and Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate; as well as numerous other specialty publications.

“I’m extremely proud to be joining Lake Media and working with an experienced team,” Leong said. “Our family of products is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the region. We take our role in the community seriously. I look forward to being a part of the growing portfolio of products Lake Media offers and working here at Lake of the Ozarks.”

Leong has worked in the media industry for 30 years in various management capacities including advertising sales, marketing, and distribution, in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and New Mexico.

Prior to coming to Missouri, Leong was the senior group publisher for Gatehouse Media Alaska Holdings Inc., overseeing operations at the Juneau Empire and several other properties. Prior to Gatehouse, Leong was vice president and chief revenue officer at the Albuquerque Journal.

Leong moved to Missouri as a senior group publisher in 2018, managing operations in Joplin, Aurora and Neosho, as well as properties in Kansas and Oklahoma. Leong’s role has recently been expanded to include Lake Media and Rolla.

The announcement was made by GateHouse Media Regional Vice President Grady Singletary.

“I am very pleased to have Joe Leong, senior group publisher, join the great team that serves Camdenton and the lakes markets,” Singletary said. “He will be a strong advocate of providing quality journalism for the community as well as effective publications and digital opportunities that provide area businesses effective marketing reach to consumers.”

