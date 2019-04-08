Austin American-Statesman launches new streaming radio station

The Austin American-Statesman has launched its new streaming radio station, Austin360 Radio, available at austin360radio.com. Well-known Austin radio personality JB Hager will headline the new station with his daily show, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“After months of planning and creative effort, we’re thrilled to go live today,” said Scott Pompe, Statesman vice president of advertising. “Our intention when creating this station was to give Austin listeners an engaging alternative in music as well as in local news and entertainment content. It was also essential that we had an experienced local talent be the voice of our station. We feel incredibly fortunate that JB Hager is returning to local radio on Austin360 Radio.”

For almost 18 years, Hager was one half of the popular “JB and Sandy Morning Show,” with co-host Sandy McIlree, that played on Mix 94.7 FM. In 2014, Hager moved on to Austin Radio Network 105.3 FM; he departed in 2016. Since then, Hager has been involved in various projects, including the annual Tour de France podcast with Lance Armstrong, “The Move.”

“I’m excited to be back behind the mic and part of a station that’s putting a twist on regular radio,” said Hager. “Plus, we’re going to embrace the local, which is something I feel that radio in Austin has moved away from over the years.”

Rob Connelly, director of Digital Audio for GateHouse Media, who was instrumental in developing the streaming station, describes the station’s music genre as ’70s funk and soul.

But rather than played in their standard format, the funk and soul hits will be woven into party-style remixes. These remixes were created by Steve Raskin, one of the founding members of the Fort Knox Five, a music group in Washington, D.C,. known for its eclectic remixes, and Austin-based DJ Manny Muniz.

When music isn’t playing, Austin360 Radio will also feature the work of Statesman journalists, who will step into the studio to cover their work on politics, technology, food, football and more. Hager intends to also share historical and quirky information about the capital city.

Austin360 Radio is available at austin360radio.com or by clicking on the radio button prominently displayed at the top of each of the Statesman’s three websites: statesman.com, austin360.com and hookem.com.

Businesses interested in advertising on Austin360 Radio can contact Statesman Advertising at (512) 445-1739.



About Statesman Media:

