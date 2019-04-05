GateHouse investigative team wins innovation award

GateHouse Media’s national investigations team was recently given the Innovation award by The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, as part of its 24th annual Best in Business competition, which recognized outstanding business journalism from 2018.



The award was for the investigative project, Failure to Deliver. The data-rich series revealed how the rise of out-of-hospital births puts mothers and infants at risk. The project has won several other coveted awards, including first place for Best Digital News Project under 750,000 unique visitors, from Local Media Association.



According to The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, Submissions for the Best in Business content came from 175 news organizations.



Winners will accept their awards during The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing’s annual conference in May.

