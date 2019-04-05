GateHouse announces key finance leadership changes

Jennifer Ellmer, GateHouse Media’s Vice President of Finance, Accounting & Shared Services, recently announced the following key finance leadership changes:



• Darryl Hudson is being promoted to Associate VP Finance, FRC. Darryl brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of newspaper operations, with a strong focus on revenue systems – conversions, standardization and consolidations. In his new role, Darryl will partner with other Accelerating Results teams to develop and implement newspaper operational standards for our markets, while leading centralized transactional support centers through the next phase of organizational change.



• Kristen Sites, Associate VP Finance, will transfer from overseeing the AdRC and PARC centralized FRC teams to Associate VP Finance, Compliance and Process Improvement for Newspaper Operations. Kristen will be a key finance leader and strong business partner as we align processes, while ensuring strong internal controls.



• Darlene Rodrigue, Director of Finance, will transfer from overseeing the CRC centralized FRC team to Director of Finance, ARC for the Newspaper Operations’ general accounting team. With her tremendous newspaper experience, Darlene has led the CRC team through a transitional phase of growth and development. She is a strong contributor and brings a unique perspective while championing change efforts.

