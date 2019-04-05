Five from GateHouse named as E&P’s 25 Under 35

GateHouse Media is proud to celebrate five employees who were recently named among Editor & Publisher’s 25 Under 35 in the media profession.
According to E&P: “This year’s list of young newspaper professionals moving our industry forward showcases a wide range of skills. From technology and content to events and marketing, these 25 men and women aren’t afraid to try new things. They believe in the power of journalism, and they’re working hard to make sure it has a future.”
GateHouse employees recognized were:
Zach Dennis, 26
Multimedia content editor
Savannah Morning News
Savannah, Ga.
Stephanie Highfill, 29
Multimedia sales executive
Hot Springs Village Voice
Hot Springs Village, Ark.
Hunter Ingram, 28
Food, drink and leisure editor and TV columnist
StarNews and StarNewsOnline.com
Wilmington, N.C.
Rob Miller, 33
Digital editor
The Bulletin
Norwich, Conn.
Brittany Prendiville, 27
Digital marketing strategist
GateHouse Media
Worcester, Mass.
To view the other winners and to read Q&As for each, visit E&P’s website.