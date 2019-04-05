Five from GateHouse named as E&P’s 25 Under 35

GateHouse Media is proud to celebrate five employees who were recently named among Editor & Publisher’s 25 Under 35 in the media profession.

According to E&P: “This year’s list of young newspaper professionals moving our industry forward showcases a wide range of skills. From technology and content to events and marketing, these 25 men and women aren’t afraid to try new things. They believe in the power of journalism, and they’re working hard to make sure it has a future.”



GateHouse employees recognized were:



Zach Dennis, 26

Multimedia content editor

Savannah Morning News

Savannah, Ga.



Stephanie Highfill, 29

Multimedia sales executive

Hot Springs Village Voice

Hot Springs Village, Ark.



Hunter Ingram, 28

Food, drink and leisure editor and TV columnist

StarNews and StarNewsOnline.com

Wilmington, N.C.



Rob Miller, 33

Digital editor

The Bulletin

Norwich, Conn.



Brittany Prendiville, 27

Digital marketing strategist

GateHouse Media

Worcester, Mass.



To view the other winners and to read Q&As for each, visit E&P’s website.