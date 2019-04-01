GateHouse to partner with Google, LMA, FTI on Digital Subscriptions Lab

Pittsford, New York, March 27, 2019 — GateHouse Media, LLC (“GateHouse Media” or the “Company”) has been selected to work with the Google News Initiative, Local Media Association and FTI Consulting as part of the recently announced Digital Subscriptions Lab.

This ambitious, intensive project will take place over the course of six months. The goal is to develop a sustainable and thriving business model built on a foundation of digital subscriptions.

“We are thrilled to be among a select group of publishing companies chosen to participate in the Google Subscriptions Lab initiative,” said GateHouse CEO Kirk Davis. “This opportunity paves the way for us to advance our expertise in applying data, content, technology, and marketing strategies to optimize our digital subscription path. Developing a thriving digital model to showcase the amazing work being done by our journalists across the United States is essential to preserving the vitality and viability of our local journalism.”

The dedication of both time and resources to this initiative reflects GateHouse’s devotion to journalism with impact and commitment to creating a vibrant landscape of local news for generations to come. GateHouse expects this partnership to be influential and transformative for the future of news.

“It is critically important to continue to grow our digital subscription business, and there is no better way to do that than to work with Google Subscription Lab partners and other publishers,” said Jeff Moriarty, GateHouse SVP of Digital. “We look forward to working together to accelerate our digital products and strategies.”

The Columbus Dispatch, among GateHouse’s largest digital subscription sites, will be the focus. Strategies and learnings developed during the initiative will then be deployed across GateHouse’s hundreds of other websites.

“We’re excited to drive this forward and identify solutions that’ll empower our teams and newspapers across the nation,” said Brad Harmon, Dispatch president and publisher.

More information can be found on Local Media Association’s website.

About GateHouse Media, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing and business services. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States, as measured by its 146 daily publications. As of December 30, 2018, the company operates in over 580 markets across 37 states, reaching over 22 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 199,000 business customers.

For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit www.gatehousemedia.com.

Contact

GateHouse Media

Lori Catron, Vice President Marketing Strategy & Communications

386-265-6830

lcatron@gatehousemedia.com