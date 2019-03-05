Jennifer Allen promoted to Publisher for GateHouse Media’s East Arkansas Region

Matt Guthrie, regional vice president for GateHouse’s Southwest region, has named Jennifer Allen group publisher over the East Arkansas region. GateHouse Media’s East Arkansas group includes the Hot Springs Village Voice, Pine Bluff Commercial, White Hall Journal, Stuttgart Daily Leader, the Helena Daily World, Newport Independent and Bastrop Enterprise.

Allen is a local Arkansan, growing up in Malvern. She worked her way through college as an advertising sales representative at the Arkadelphia Daily Siftings Herald while attending Henderson State University. Just before graduating with her BBA, she accepted a sales position at the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record and spent the last five of 15 years there as retail advertising manager before joining the Hot Springs Village Voice staff in June 2007.

Since then, Allen has served as regional advertising director overseeing 13 GateHouse properties, such as Pine Bluff Commercial, Newport Independent, Heber Springs Sun Times, Van Buren County Democrat, and North Little Rock Times, before being promoted to General Manager in 2017, overseeing advertising and overall operations of Hot Springs Village Voice, Arkadelphia Daily Siftings Herald, Gurdon Times, Nevada County Picayune, and the Hope Star.

“It is with great pride that I accept the role as the East Arkansas Group Publisher. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked and learned from some of the best publishers in the state,” said Allen. “Community newspapers have the power to bring about good and profound differences within their locales. Working collaboratively with business owners and advertisers promoting their goods and services to consumers through digital and print platforms are a top priority. Fair, honest, unbiased local news coverage is most important. It’s something that you can’t get anywhere else,” she added.

“I know Jennifer is more than ready and capable for the challenge and I am excited for the next chapter in East Arkansas,” said Guthrie.

