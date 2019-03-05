GateHouse newsrooms honored with more than 40 APSE contest wins

Numerous GateHouse Media newsrooms were recently named winners in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ writing and sections contest. The APSE awards are judged by sports editors from across the United States, and honor work published in 2018.
Ten media organizations in each of the four size categories won triple crowns, with multiple top 10 honors. GateHouse Media winners were The Oklahoman, in Category B, and The Tuscaloosa News, in Category D. Awards will be presented in June at the APSE summer convention, to take place in Atlanta.
Other GateHouse Media winners included:
Daily Sections
The Oklahoman, Category B
Peoria Journal Star, Category C
The Tuscaloosa News, Category D
Sunday Sections
The Oklahoman, Category B
Special Sections
The Oklahoman, Category B
Daytona Beach News-Journal, Category B
Peoria Journal Star, Category C
The Tuscaloosa News, Category D
Website
The Hawk Eye, Category D
The Tuscaloosa News, Category D
Action Photo
Ricardo Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman, B Category
Philip Hall, Savannah Morning News, C Category
Beat Writing
Adam Kemp, The Oklahoman, B Category
Ben Jones, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Terrin Waack, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Breaking News
Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category
Travis Hines, Ames Tribune, D Category
Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune, D Category
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category
Columns
Jenni Carlson, The Oklahoman, B Category
John Bohnenkamp, The Hawk Eye, D Category
Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Explanatory
Nathan Ruiz, The Oklahoman, B Category
Wes Huett, Peoria Journal Star, C Category
Dave Reynolds, Peoria Journal Star, C Category
Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category
Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category
Features
Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category
Feature Photo
Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman, B Category
Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman, B Category
Ron Johnson, Peoria Journal Star, C Category
Gary Cosby, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Game Story
Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category
Ryne Dennis, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category
Multimedia
Staff, The Oklahoman, B Category
Projects
Jenni Carlson, Adam Kemp and Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman, B Category
Video
Dave Morris, The Oklahoman, B Category
Mike Foster, Wilmington StarNews, C Category
Joshua Jones, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category
Sa’Riah Ponder, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category