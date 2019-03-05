GateHouse newsrooms honored with more than 40 APSE contest wins

Numerous GateHouse Media newsrooms were recently named winners in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ writing and sections contest. The APSE awards are judged by sports editors from across the United States, and honor work published in 2018.

Ten media organizations in each of the four size categories won triple crowns, with multiple top 10 honors. GateHouse Media winners were The Oklahoman, in Category B, and The Tuscaloosa News, in Category D. Awards will be presented in June at the APSE summer convention, to take place in Atlanta.



Other GateHouse Media winners included:



Daily Sections

The Oklahoman, Category B

Peoria Journal Star, Category C

The Tuscaloosa News, Category D



Sunday Sections

The Oklahoman, Category B



Special Sections

The Oklahoman, Category B

Daytona Beach News-Journal, Category B

Peoria Journal Star, Category C

The Tuscaloosa News, Category D



Website

The Hawk Eye, Category D

The Tuscaloosa News, Category D



Action Photo

Ricardo Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman, B Category

Philip Hall, Savannah Morning News, C Category



Beat Writing

Adam Kemp, The Oklahoman, B Category

Ben Jones, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

Terrin Waack, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category



Breaking News

Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category

Travis Hines, Ames Tribune, D Category

Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune, D Category

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category



Columns

Jenni Carlson, The Oklahoman, B Category

John Bohnenkamp, The Hawk Eye, D Category

Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category



Explanatory

Nathan Ruiz, The Oklahoman, B Category

Wes Huett, Peoria Journal Star, C Category

Dave Reynolds, Peoria Journal Star, C Category

Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category

Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category



Features

Alex Riley, Wilmington StarNews, C Category



Feature Photo

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman, B Category

Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman, B Category

Ron Johnson, Peoria Journal Star, C Category

Gary Cosby, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category



Game Story

Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

Ryne Dennis, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category



Multimedia

Staff, The Oklahoman, B Category



Projects

Jenni Carlson, Adam Kemp and Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman, B Category



Video

Dave Morris, The Oklahoman, B Category

Mike Foster, Wilmington StarNews, C Category

Joshua Jones, Athens Banner-Herald, D Category

Sa’Riah Ponder, The Tuscaloosa News, D Category

