GateHouse Media Publications Receive Several Recognitions at 10th Annual Second Street Awards

Pittsford, New York — GateHouse Media recently took home the top honor and a multitude of other accolades at the 10th Annual Second Street Awards. The awards honor the biggest and brightest promotions success stories from more than 4,000 Second Street media partners.

GateHouse Media had more than 30 nominations and won numerous categories, including Best Group-Wide Strategy, Campaign of the Year and People’s Choice Award for most creative promotion.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Best Group-Wide Strategy for the third year in a row,” said Rebecca Capparelli, Vice President of Promotions. “In this extremely competitive field, it is a high honor and a reflection of the good work our markets are doing with promotions — and the great results we are bringing to our advertising partners.”

GateHouse Media’s Seacoast Media Group landed the honor of Campaign of the Year with its advertiser campaign for Harbor Eye, a local eye care center. Seacoast Media Group pitched a quiz bundle about eye health, resulting in three months of revenue for Seacoast Media Group and about 250 new patients.

GateHouse Media also won the following Second Street Awards:

● Best Advertiser Campaign: Seacoast Media Group’s Harbor Eye Vision Health Quiz Bundle

● Best Multi-Market Campaign: GateHouse Media’s Blockbuster Bucket List Sweepstakes

● People’s Choice Award: Holland Michigan’s Doggie Dating Contest

● Best Advertiser Program: Pocono Record

● Best Mid-Market Performance: Rockford Register Star

● Best Market Best Group-Wide Strategy: GateHouse Media

● Best Birthday Email: Aberdeen American News

In addition, GateHouse Media and its publications were named finalists in 22 categories. Those titles included the Columbus Dispatch, Florida Times-Union, Seacoast Media Group, Akron Beacon Journal, Savannah Morning News, Columbus CEO, Canton Repository, Rockford Register Star, Northwest Florida Daily News, Pocono Record, Aberdeen American News, Gonzalez Weekly Citizen, Holland Sentinel, Lubbock Avalanche Journal and the Providence Journal.



About GateHouse Media, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing and business services. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States, as measured by its 146 daily publications. As of December 30, 2018, the company operates in over 580 markets across 37 states, reaching over 22 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 199,000 business customers. For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit www.gatehousemedia.com.



About Second Street Media

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform used by more than 4,000 media companies and marketers to run contests and interactive content — such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more — to generate digital revenue, grow email databases, and engage audiences. For more information, please visit www.secondstreet.com.



Contact:

GateHouse Media

Lori Catron, Vice President Marketing Strategy & Communications

386-265-6830

lcatron@gatehousemedia.com

