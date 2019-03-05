GateHouse Live wins 2019 Mega-Innovation Award at Key Executives Mega-Conference

LAS VEGAS — GateHouse Live Events & Promotions won the 2019 Mega-Innovation Award at the Key Executives Mega-Conference, announced recently in Las Vegas. The award identifies and rewards companies that are successfully transitioning their businesses to take advantage of emerging trends in media and marketing.

GateHouse Live specializes in delivering world-class live and digital events for the media industry and the communities they serve. In 2015, before the live events and promotions division was created, GateHouse Media generated less than $1 million in event and promotion-related revenue. GateHouse Live rolled out in 2016 and grew that revenue to $11 million the first year. GateHouse Live ended 2018 with more than $44 million in revenue.

“Events and promotions remain perfect fits for media companies,” said Jason Taylor, president of GateHouse Live. “By leveraging our local media assets we are able to attract and engage audiences while creating meaningful return for our sponsors through leads and data. Our promotions offer local sponsors the opportunity to engage potential customers in creative ways that are generating excitement and results.”

GateHouse Live is creating meaningful experiences for hundreds of thousands in communities all over the country, from community choice and high school sports awards to kids expos to obstacle course races.

With the addition of Rugged Events, a Shark Tank success story, GateHouse Live now hosts more than 460 events in more than 300 markets in North America, with 650,000 annual attendees, and a database of more than 5.1 million users. GateHouse Live is also the only national media events and promotions company to own and operate a network of endurance events across the country.

“Owning both events and media outlets in local markets allows us to deeply connect with communities while also providing a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind platform for our partners to engage with consumers in a meaningful and impactful way,” said Taylor.

Joining GateHouse Live as one of the three finalists for the award was the Austin American-Statesman, a GateHouse Media publication. The Statesman was recognized for its Austin 360 Studio Sessions: a live stream, ad-sponsored, half-hour music show capitalizing on Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World.

The Mega-Innovation Award is sponsored annually by the Inland Press Association, Local Media Association, News Media Alliance and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association.



About GateHouse Live Events & Promotions

GateHouse Live is an event production company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that specializes in delivering world-class events for media industry and the communities they serve. Their events fall into four main categories: expos, awards, races and music. For additional information, visit www.gatehouselive.com.

