GateHouse Media newspapers recognized by Michigan Press Association

The Michigan Press Association recently announced the winners in its annual Better Newspaper Contest. Several GateHouse Media newspapers were among the list of winners in a number of categories.
Reviewed by members of the New York Press Association, this year’s contest received 3,065 total entries from 99 newspapers and individual journalists in Michigan.
Awards included —
The MPA Public Notice Journalism Award – Finalist – Holland Sentinel
Best Columnist – Daily – Class D – Third Place – Dick Magee – Sturgis Journall
Best Newspaper Design – Daily – Class D – Honorable Mention, Sturgis Journal
Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – First Place – Daily Telegram
Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Second Place – Holland Sentinel
Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Third Place – Daily Telegram
Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention – Daily Telegram
Business/Agriculture – Daily – Class D – First Place, Sturgis Journal
Feature Story – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention – Holland Sentinel
News Photo – Daily – Class B – Third Place, The Monroe News
Photo Story – Daily – Class B – Second Place – Daily Telegram
Special Section – Daily – Class B – First Place, The Monroe News
Special Section – Daily – Class B – Third Place, The Monroe News
Special Section – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention, Holland Sentinel
Special Section – Daily – Class D – Second Place, Sturgis Journal
Sports Writing – Daily – Class B – Third Place, Holland Sentinel
Spots News Story – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention, Daily Telegram
Best Podcast – Open Class – Second Place, Holland Sentinel
Best Podcast – Open Class – Honorable Mention, Holland Sentinel
Public Notice Journalism Award – Open Class – Second Place, Holland Sentinel
Best Columnist – Daily – Class D – Second Place, Laura Kurella – Sturgis Journal
For a complete list of winners, visit the Michigan Press Association.