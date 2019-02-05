GateHouse Media newspapers recognized by Michigan Press Association

5.02.2019 John Crouch Awards

The Michigan Press Association recently announced the winners in its annual Better Newspaper Contest. Several GateHouse Media newspapers were among the list of winners in a number of categories.

Reviewed by members of the New York Press Association, this year’s contest received 3,065 total entries from 99 newspapers and individual journalists in Michigan.

Awards included —

The MPA Public Notice Journalism Award – Finalist – Holland Sentinel

Best Columnist – Daily – Class D – Third Place – Dick Magee – Sturgis Journall

Best Newspaper Design – Daily – Class D – Honorable Mention, Sturgis Journal

Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – First Place – Daily Telegram

Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Second Place – Holland Sentinel

Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Third Place – Daily Telegram

Best Page or Pages Design – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention – Daily Telegram

Business/Agriculture – Daily – Class D – First Place, Sturgis Journal

Feature Story – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention – Holland Sentinel

News Enterprise Reporting – Daily – Class D – First Place – Sturgis Journal

News Enterprise Reporting – Daily – Class D – Honorable Mention – Sturgis Journal

News Photo – Daily – Class B – Third Place, The Monroe News

Photo Story – Daily – Class B – Second Place – Daily Telegram

Special Section – Daily – Class B – First Place, The Monroe News

Special Section – Daily – Class B – Third Place, The Monroe News

Special Section – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention, Holland Sentinel

Special Section – Daily – Class D – Second Place, Sturgis Journal

Sports Writing – Daily – Class B – Third Place, Holland Sentinel

Spots News Story – Daily – Class B – Honorable Mention, Daily Telegram

Best Podcast – Open Class – Second Place, Holland Sentinel

Best Podcast – Open Class – Honorable Mention, Holland Sentinel

Public Notice Journalism Award – Open Class – Second Place, Holland Sentinel

Best Columnist – Daily – Class D – Second Place, Laura Kurella – Sturgis Journal

For a complete list of winners, visit the Michigan Press Association.

