Industry innovator to lead news performance, partnerships

Since its establishment in 2014, the Austin-based Center for News & Design has been devoted to developing innovative design methods that enable GateHouse Media newsrooms to focus on their primary mission: #DoJournalismWithImpact.

GateHouse Media Senior Vice President of News, Bill Church recently announced two important changes regarding the leadership at the CND.

First, Steve Dorsey has been named Vice President of News Performance and Partnerships. Formerly the Vice President of Innovation and Planning at the Austin American-Statesman, Dorsey brings an impressive combination of executive-level strategy and vision, along with imaginative design chops.

“Many at GateHouse have already worked closely with Steve, and can attest to his creativity and stellar work ethic,” Church said. “I’m confident Steve will strengthen our relationships with newsroom leaders and commercial clients, encourage a renewed sense of creativity among our many talented designers, and empower our management team to collaborate in new and exciting ways.”

A former President of the Society for News Design, Dorsey’s experience includes top design leadership roles with the Detroit Media Partnership, which manages The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. In his new role, Dorsey will define the vision and provide the strategic energy for the CND, and will work to expand content partnerships that benefit our newsrooms.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to join the Center for News and Design at such a critical time in the news industry,” Dorsey said. “I’m eager to get to know and work closely with the talented designers, editors and leadership teams at the CND, and look forward to partnering with GateHouse editors, newsrooms and the communities we serve around the country to deliver the very best news experiences possible.”

Second, Doug Gass has been named CND Executive Director. Gass has been the driving force behind the CND since its inception, and has previous newsroom leadership experience including Executive Editor of the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. In his new role, Gass will be responsible for managing the staff and operations of the CND, while leading the onboarding of new products.

The Center for News & Design offers a range of content services to GateHouse newspapers and commercial clients, including centralized copy editing and page design, web development, niche content products and training. The CND currently produces more than 200 newspapers and is staffed with more than 225 employees — making it the largest such design hub in the nation.

These appointments will enable GateHouse to build on the CND’s successful model and continue to serve as an influencer in the news and design space.

About GateHouse Media, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing and business services. The company is one of the largest publishers of locally-based media in the United States, as measured by its 145 daily newspapers. As of September 30, 2018, GateHouse Media operates in over 555 markets across 37 states, reaching over 23 million people on a weekly basis, and serves over 221,000 business customers.