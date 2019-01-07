Robin Quillon named publisher of Gainesville Sun, Ocala Star-Banner

From an original story by Gainesville Sun staff.

Robin Quillon, a veteran newspaper executive, is returning to Florida as publisher of The Gainesville Sun and The Ocala Star-Banner.

As publisher, Quillon will lead strategy and operations for both newspapers, beginning Jan. 29. He succeeds James Doughton, who is retiring.

“It’s a challenging time for newspapers, but I believe our best days are ahead and the future is bright. Coupled with our strong online presence, overall readership has never been stronger or more vibrant,” Quillon said.

“I am very familiar with this region and look forward to joining a team of talented professionals who are making a difference for our readers, advertisers and our community,” he said.

“For me, it’s about doing innovative things to enhance our digital and print products, for both readers and advertisers,” Quillon said.

Most recently, Quillon was working in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as senior vice president of operations for the CNHI newspaper group.

Like Doughton, Quillon will assume a regional publisher role, giving him additional responsibility for GateHouse Media daily newspapers in Leesburg, Panama City and Fort Walton, along with related websites and several non-daily publications.

“We are excited to have Robin join our GateHouse Florida team,” said Patrick Dorsey, regional vice president for GateHouse Media. “He brings a long history of strong leadership and success over many different newspaper operations and is well known for his creative approach to product development and revenue diversification. Additionally, his prior work experience and strong family ties to Florida are a plus,” Dorsey said.

A Virginia native, Quillon studied business at Piedmont College of Virginia before joining the Daily Progress in Charlottesville as an advertising sales executive in 1984, rising to retail advertising manager. During his time there he received 12 advertising awards from the Virginia Press Association.

He joined Trader Publications in New York as group advertising director in 1987, and, in 1988, was named divisional advertising director for Chesapeake Publishing, later rising to regional group publisher. While at Chesapeake Publishing, the newspaper captured newspaper of the year and Quillon received a Golden Quill award for column writing.

In 1996, he joined Media General newspapers a publisher of the Culpeper Star-Exponent in Culpeper, Virginia, before moving to Frederick, Maryland, in 2001, as vice president and general manager of The Frederick News Post.

Quillon was named publisher of the News Chief in Winter Haven, Florida, in 2005, and transferred to Jacksonville as publisher for eight community newspapers, before leaving for CNHI in 2008.

A lecturer within the newspaper industry on team building, time management and goal setting, Quillon has been certified as a focus group moderator. He is a former board member for the Virginia Press Association.

His community activities include board memberships for a local hospital and United Way. He has served as chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scout fund drive.

He and his wife Cindy have four adult children who live in central Florida.

“Robin has a great passion for our journalism and the communities we serve,” Doughton said. “He will bring great leadership to the company and forward thinking vision for the future. We are fortunate to have Robin joining the team and excited that he is part of the Gatehouse Media family.”

