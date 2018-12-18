Jane Katona takes on top News-Journal role as general manager

From an original story by Daytona Beach News-Journal staff.

Jane Katona, former Daytona Beach News-Journal advertising director and current GateHouse vice president of sales for East Florida, was recently named as the paper’s general manager.

Katona will continue to oversee sales across East Florida, in addition to assuming day-to-day responsibilities from News-Journal publisher Bill Offill. Offill will continue to serve as group publisher, overseeing operations of The News-Journal, the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and the St. Augustine Record. He will be moving to Jacksonville to assume direct oversight as publisher of the Florida Times-Union.

“It’s been a privilege to lead The News-Journal for the past five years, to make a home in this vibrant community and work with some of the best employees in the industry,” Offill said. “While I will no longer be living in Volusia County, as group publisher, I’m looking forward to my visits back to the area and am equally excited about the new opportunities in Jacksonville.”

Katona has been serving as vice president of sales, East Florida, since May 2018 and will be adding responsibility for the news, marketing and advertising operations at The News-Journal. She will continue to lead the mission to be the top news source and digital and print advertising platform in Volusia and Flagler counties.

“Jane was the obvious choice for this role, given her knowledge of the market and the high regard with which she is held in the community,” Offill said. “I wouldn’t be able to make this move without knowing The News-Journal, its employees and its readers are in great hands.”

Running her local newspaper is a dream come true for Katona. “I’ve known many of The News-Journal employees for over 20 years. It’s surreal to now have the opportunity to be their leader. I’m truly honored and humbled,” Katona said. “I look forward to working with this dynamic team in our continued commitment to the communities we serve.”

Katona has deep roots in the community, having owned a home in Volusia County for two decades. She previously worked for The News-Journal from 1994 to 2008 and after a brief hiatus, returned as advertising director in May 2015. She and her husband, Steve, have three children, Felicia, Steven and Katie.

Read the original story here.