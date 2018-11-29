Statesman Studio earns two Davey Awards

From an original story by Stateman Studio staff.

Statesman Studio was recently honored with two Davey Awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for video production and integrated marketing campaigns it produced for Brookfield Residential.

According the the Davey Awards website, “David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock — the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the ‘Creative Davids’ who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than stratospheric budgets.”

Studio earned a Gold Davey for online film and video documentary production for “Kissing Tree: the Documentary,” a project that took nearly two years in the making. Studio also earned a Silver Davey for Integrated Campaign Promotional/Branding” for Brookfield’s “Your Life Happens Here” brand campaign.

The pair of Davey’s bring Studio’s awards total to more than a dozen industry awards for Studio over the past 26 months.

Read the original story here.