Herald-Tribune, Oklahoman win EPPY awards

Editor & Publisher magazine recently announced the winners of its 2018 EPPY awards, which included the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and The Oklahoman.

The Herald-Tribune won in the Best Use of Data/Infographics on a Website category in the under 1 million unique monthly visitors division for its “One War. Two Races.” investigation. The project revealed how laws dating back to the crack cocaine epidemic continue to prejudice black defendants, even as the drug crisis shifts out of minority neighborhoods.

The Oklahoman won in the Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign category in the under 1 million unique monthly visitors division for its Former Subscribers Campaign, which was created to re-engage past subscribers that had ended their subscriptions. The direct mail campaign resulted in the paper regaining 2,419 subscribers.

For the complete list of winners, visit Editor & Publisher.