GateHouse newspapers named as EPPY finalists

Editor & Publisher magazine recently revealed the finalists for its annual EPPY Awards.

Congratulations to these GateHouse contenders:

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* Cape Cod hurricanes: Preparing for the worst / Are We Ready? | Cape Cod Times/WCAI

* Rising Seas | Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* MLK 50 years later / Race on the Cape | Cape Cod Times

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* Architect / Narrative | GateHouse Media

Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* Cape Cod shark extravaganza | Cape Cod Times

* One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* The Cape Cod Fun Show | Cape Cod Times

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

* The Oklahoman’s B2B Lead Generation Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

* The Oklahoman’s Be Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

* The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company

See the full list of finalists here.

Winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com Wednesday. Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m. EST.