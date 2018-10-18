GateHouse newspapers named as EPPY finalists

Editor & Publisher magazine recently revealed the finalists for its annual EPPY Awards.
Congratulations to these GateHouse contenders:
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* Cape Cod hurricanes: Preparing for the worst / Are We Ready? | Cape Cod Times/WCAI
* Rising Seas | Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* MLK 50 years later / Race on the Cape | Cape Cod Times
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* Architect / Narrative | GateHouse Media
Best Use of Data/Infographics with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* Cape Cod shark extravaganza | Cape Cod Times
* One War. Two Races. | Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* The Cape Cod Fun Show | Cape Cod Times
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
* The Oklahoman’s B2B Lead Generation Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
* The Oklahoman’s Be Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
* The Oklahoman’s Former Subscriber Campaign | The Oklahoman Media Company
See the full list of finalists here.
Winners will be announced live on editorandpublisher.com Wednesday. Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m. EST.