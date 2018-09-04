Patrick Dorsey named Austin American-Statesman publisher

Patrick Dorsey has been named publisher of the Austin American-Statesman, replacing Susie Biehle, who recently announced her retirement. Dorsey will continue in his role as regional vice president of GateHouse Media’s Coastal Publishing Group, which includes the Statesman and more than a dozen newspapers across Florida and Alabama.

“Patrick is one of the strongest publishers in GateHouse. He is a passionate advocate for journalism and an effective champion for his staff,” said Bernie Szachara, president of GateHouse U.S. Newspaper Operations. “He is a strong community leader and a strategic executive who embraces changing business models, which is so critical today.”

Dorsey, a 25-year veteran in the media industry, has spent the last six years as publisher of the Herald-Tribune Media Group in Sarasota, Florida, including the past three as regional vice president of GateHouse Media’s Coastal Publishing Group. During his tenure, the newspaper won numerous national awards including a 2016 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Times. Previously, he served as president and publisher of the Tallahassee Democrat for seven years and held various senior-level positions in finance for Gannett for 15 years.

“I am very excited to join the team in Austin. I am committed to delivering quality local journalism across all platforms and providing local marketing solutions to our business partners,” Dorsey said. “To be part of such an iconic, award-winning newspaper is an honor and a privilege.”