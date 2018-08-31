GateHouse Florida announces launch of ‘Inside Florida Politics’

GateHouse Florida, a group of major Florida newspapers owned by GateHouse Media, recently announced the creation of a statewide digital political reporting network called Inside Florida Politics anchored by a weekly audio podcast “Inside Florida Politics.”

Combining the reporting of The Palm Beach Post, Sarasota Herald Tribune, Florida Times-Union, Daytona Beach News-Journal, Lakeland Ledger, Gainesville Sun, Ocala Star-Banner, St Augustine Record, Leesburg Daily Commercial, Panama City News Herald and Northwest Florida Daily News, Inside Florida Politics will offer ongoing, in-depth political coverage for the state of Florida.

This lively podcast will be hosted by longtime Palm Beach Post political reporter George Bennett who will be joined each week by Sarasota Herald-Tribune political editor Zac Anderson and legendary State House Insider, John Kennedy in Tallahassee.

“This is an all-star lineup of the best political reporters in the business,” said Patrick Dorsey, president of the Coastal Group for GateHouse Florida. “We have digitally connected all of our newsrooms in Florida to bring our readers and listeners the most up-to-date political analysis in the state.”

“Inside Florida Politics connects each newsroom studio, so our reporters and editors can collaborate to bring on-the-scene reporting to the show,” said Rob Connelly, director of digital audio for GateHouse Media. “Our small, high-end broadcast studios connect together, across hundreds of miles to create this state-of-the-art program each week.”

The “Inside Florida Politics” podcast is released each Thursday and will be featured on every GateHouse Florida newspaper website and available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, Spotify and Amazon Alexa.