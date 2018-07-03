GateHouse Media acquires Southern Kitchen from Cox Media Group

GateHouse Media and Cox Media Group recently announced that the operations of Cox’s Southern Kitchen, the Atlanta-based Southern food and lifestyle brand, have been acquired by GateHouse.

“We believe GateHouse Media is a great fit for Southern Kitchen — the GateHouse leadership team believes in the vision for the business, values the great work accomplished by our team and is excited about the opportunities ahead. Southern Kitchen is in good hands with GateHouse Media,” said Cox Media Group President Kim Guthrie.

GateHouse Media purchased The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News and Austin American-Statesman newspapers from Cox earlier this year.

“We’re pleased to announce another acquisition with Cox Media Group,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “Southern Kitchen is a natural addition to our portfolio. It enhances the outstanding food and entertainment coverage featured in our local properties and will contribute to our growing food events business. We also see Southern Kitchen as a great platform for further developing our ecommerce capabilities.”

Cox Media launched Southern Kitchen in 2017 as a destination for the stories, recipes and heritage of food in today’s South. The site celebrates cooking and entertaining with a Southern flair and features an e-commerce store with curated products from national and niche brands and local artisans across the region.