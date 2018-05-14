Monroe News honored by Michigan Press Association

From an original story by Monroe News staff.

The Monroe News recently won seven awards in the Michigan Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest featured 2,967 entries by 100 Michigan newspapers and was judged by members of the Missouri Press Association.

The Monroe News was in Class B for papers with circulations between 11,001 and 20,000. The contest was for work published Aug. 1, 2016 to July 31, 2017.

Monroe Magazine’s summer edition 2017 took first place in the special section category. Judges recognized the layout of the magazine, which was done by Holly Laginess, photographs by Tom Hawley and stories by reporters Danielle Portteus and Pam Meade. That issue featured stories on Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, the corner of flowers maintained by Paul Livernois in Monroe, Frank Connolly’s jewelry designs and a Bedford Township’s couple’s backyard and home.

“Beautifully laid out magazine,” the judge said. “Vibrant photos played particularly well. Absolutely loaded with info.”

Sports editor Niles Kruger was presented with two awards, first and second place, in sports writing. His piece “Next Stop, Ford Field,” about Whiteford’s football team reaching the state championship took first place. The second place entry, “Levicki carries load” about Ida’s Nick Levicki, was recognized as “a very close second. Great game story,” the judge said.

Hawley’s photo story “Courage with a Smile” about Elyse (Elly) Wickenheiser’s cancer battle took second place.

“Photos here did a nice job to telling an overall story and it was strongly edited to clearly focus on the subject,” the judge said. “Each photo had a good emotional pull.”

Portteus took third place in the spot news category for her work covering the fire at BridgePoint Church in Temperance.

Sports reporter Ryan Loren received an honorable mention in the sports feature category for his piece “Living his dreams” about Milan baseball player Denver Jackson.

Staff received an honorable mention for best newspaper design for “Trump wins.”

“The centerpiece on the presidential election is a unique way to present an event that everyone else had,” the judge said. “Overall, the News does a great job using photos throughout the paper.”

Read the original story here.