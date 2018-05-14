GateHouse Media completes acquisition of the Akron Beacon Journal, sale of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings assets

GateHouse Media recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of substantially all of the publishing and related assets of the Akron Beacon Journal from Black Press Ltd. for $16 million on May 11, 2018. In a separate transaction, Gatehouse has completed its sale of substantially all of the publishing and related assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings Inc. to Black Press.

The Akron Beacon Journal has been the newspaper of record in Greater Akron for more than 175 years. It has a daily circulation of more than 68,000 and also offers the leading digital source of news for the local market, Ohio.com. It has received the Pulitzer Prize four times and annually receives many accolades for its journalism. Akron is located in northeast Ohio and is the fifth-largest city in the state and is the county seat of Summit County. It has a low cost of living and strong retail sales, with both per capita income and median home values higher than the state average.

Original release at New Media.