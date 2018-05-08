Tony Bernados named president of Augusta Chronicle, Chronicle Media

From an original story by Augusta Chronicle staff.

Tony Bernados was recently named the new president of The Augusta Chronicle and Chronicle Media.

“We are excited to have Tony return to Augusta to lead our diverse media portfolio. He brings experience, a deep commitment to community and is well suited to lead The Chronicle team as we evolve and transform our products and services,” said Mike Traynor, Gatehouse Media Georgia Group publisher. “In his new position, Tony will be responsible for all facets of the day-to-day operations of The Chronicle and its portfolio of assets.”

Bernados will start in his new position June 5.

“Tony knows this business and he knows this community,” said Chronicle publisher William S. Morris III. “He’s done a great job in the past and he is poised to be a strong leader for our future.”

Bernados, a 19-year veteran of the media industry, has spent the last two years as president and publisher of Gatehouse Media’s St. Augustine Florida Record and 12 years with Augusta-based Morris Communications in key advertising and revenue roles. Prior to joining Morris, Bernados held executive positions with Scripps Howard, Evening Post Publishing Company and Block Communications.

“Like many before me, I am committed to delivering quality local journalism across all platforms and providing top of the line marketing solutions to serve the needs of the community. To be part of a brand that has been reporting news and providing information for 233 years is both an honor and a privilege,” Bernados said. “I am extremely excited to return to the CSRA and serve a community that has been so good to me and my family over the years.”

In St. Augustine, Bernados has served as campaign chair for the United Way and is on the board of directors for the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce and St. Johns Volunteers. He also is a Flagler College School of Business Advisor and a member of the Rotary Club of St. Augustine.

Bernados and his wife Donna have three children: Ethan, Gavin and William J.

