Vince Bodiford named publisher at The Daily Telegram

Vince Bodiford

Vince Bodiford, president and publisher of The Monroe News, was recently named publisher of The Daily Telegram in Adrian, Michigan.

The Telegram, Lenawee County’s daily newspaper, and The Monroe News are owned by GateHouse Media.

“Vince is a strong leader and has heavy experience with involvement in the local community,” said Orestes Baez, group publisher and president of Gatehouse Media, Michigan. “He has owned and operated his own papers and will bring a fresh set of eyes to our Adrian property and products.”

The Adrian publisher position was restructured, allowing Bodiford the opportunity to lead both publications. Michigan has four publishers overseeing 10 print and digital properties across the state.

“This is a great team of people and, like them, I am committed to ensuring that The Daily Telegram is a strong community voice and partner,” Bodiford said.

Bodiford is married with two grown children and four grandchildren.

His interests include boating, the outdoors, antiques and fine art. He also is an auto enthusiast.

He joined The Monroe News in March 2017.

