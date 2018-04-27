Monroe News’ Tom Hawley, Niles Kruger honored by Michigan Associated Press Media Editors

Original text by Monroe News staff.

Monroe News photographer Tom Hawley was recently honored with two first-place awards and one second-place award in the annual Michigan Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.

Hawley received a first place award in the spot news category for “Tearful Fire.”

His photo story, “A Mother’s Strength” also won first place. The photo story featured Lesley Daniels, a Flat Rock resident who learned to walk again after an accident.

Hawley took second place in the sports photo category with his picture “Foul Catch.”

Niles Kruger, Monroe News sports editor, earned a second-place award for best sport column, “A Long, Memorable Day.”

Twenty-eight daily newspapers submitted 978 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

Entries were judged by editors from The Canton (Ohio) Repository and The Chronicle Telegram in Elyria, Ohio.

