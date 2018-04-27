Dispatch photographers named staff of the year by Ohio News Photographers Association

The Dispatch’s photographers were recently named the photography staff of the year for large-market newspapers at the Ohio News Photographers Association’s annual convention.

In total, Dispatch photographers received 30 awards, including nine first-place honors in 19 categories, for work completed in 2017.

Joshua Bickel was named photographer of the year. He also placed first in the portrait personality category.

Kyle Robertson was named sports photographer of the year and clip photographer of the year through points accumulated in the association’s monthly clip contest. Robertson finished second for photographer of the year. He also received first place in the sports action and sports picture story categories.

Courtney Hergesheimer won first place for sports video, second and third place for news video and third place for feature video.

Jonathan Quilter came in first for product illustration, a category the Dispatch swept. Eric Albrecht came in second and Fred Squillante in third. Quilter and Albrecht also received second-place awards for feature picture story and pictorial, respectively.

Additional photographers receiving awards: Barbara Perenic, third place for sports photographer of the year and clip photographer of the year, second place for sports action; Adam Cairns, third place for general news; and Squillante, third place for sports feature.

The staff also raked in eight awards of excellence in several categories.

Lorrie Cecil, a photographer with Dispatch-owned ThisWeek Newspapers, finished second in photographer of the year for small-market newspapers and received an award of excellence for sports feature.

Former Dispatch intern Emma Howells, an Ohio University student, placed third for student photographer of the year and received two other awards.

Fifty-four visual journalists submitted 749 entries in the 67th annual contest.

To view all of the winning photographs, visit onpa.org.

