Holland Sentinel honored by Michigan Associated Press Media Editors

Reporters from The Holland Sentinel were recently recognized with multiple awards by the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors at the organization’s annual newspaper competition.

In total, 28 daily newspapers submitted more than 950 entries into this year’s contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017. The Holland Sentinel earned specific honors in the Division I size category for general excellence, business writing, sports, design and public service.

Awards included-

First place, Sports Column, Dan D’Addona for “Los Dutch Have Special Brotherhood”

First place, Public Service, The Holland Sentinel for “Entitled to Fairness”

First place, Full Page Design, Nate Morrison for “Entitled to Fairness”

Second place, General Excellence, The Holland Sentinel

Second place, Sports Feature Story, Dan D’Addona for “Alone at the Top”

Third place, Business Writing, Austin Metz

Third place, Sports Column, Dan D’Addona for “We Must Respect Protestors and Anthem”

