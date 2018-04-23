Providence Journal honored by New England Society of News Editors

The Providence Journal was recently recognized at the New England Society of News Editors annual contest in the Best Watchdog or Neighborhood Reporting Story.

The 2017 series, “Children at Risk,” highlighted problems at the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families. Stories were written by Jennifer Bogdan and Tom Mooney, who were also finalists in NESNE’s 2016 Best Enterprise / Long-Form Reporting Story category for their “Pot & Profit” series.

