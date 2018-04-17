Record Herald honored with Keystone Press Award

Reporters from The Record Herald of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, were recently named as winners of a Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association’s Keystone Press Award.

Record Herald editor Dustin Haluska and photographer John Irwin earned the first-place award in the Division IV, Multi-Day Publication under 15,000 circulation Breaking News category, for their story package on a fire at a local American Legion.

“Breaking news happens outside of your typical 9-5 schedule and if you aren’t sleeping next to your cell phone, you can miss it,” Haluska said. “As a reporter, there is nothing you can do to prepare for a fire or an accident, other than be willing to make off-the-clock sacrifices to get on the scene.”

The Keystone Press Awards reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities, as well as stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community.

“For a long time, I felt like we didn’t cover breaking news very well or in some cases not at all,” Haluska said. “This award is a testament to the hard work and sacrifices this staff has made to get better. Awards are great, but being a reliable and credible news resource for the community is the most important thing.”

Winners will be honored at the Keystone Press Awards Banquet during the Pennsylvania Press Conference on June 2, at the Wyndham Gettysburg.

For the complete list of Keystone winners, visit the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.