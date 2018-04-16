Bucks County Courier Times, Intelligencer honored at Keystone, state Associated Press awards

Reporters from the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer were recently honored at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association’s Keystone Press Awards and at the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors Awards.

Keystone Awards include-

First place, Breaking News- Jo Ciavaglia, To them she was … a disposable child

First place, Personality Profile- Crissa Shoemaker Debree, A labor of love

First place, Series, Kyle Bagenstose, Environmental injustice in Lower Bucks County

First place, Video Story- David Garrett and Shereen Pavlides, Cook This! With Shereen: Summer Jersey Corn Gazpacho

Second place, Editorial- Guy Petroziello, Hoarding money; Tax hike; Back where it all began

Second place, News Feature Story- Marion Callahan, Looking to foster hope

Second place, Series- Kyle Bagenstose and Jenny Wagner, Unwell Water

Second place, Sports/Outdoor Column- Kevin Cooney, No excuse for Reading High’s rout; Out of the darkness, there was light; State final loss still haunting Stu Jackson

Second place, Video Story- Jen Wielgus, Saleem Martin-Adams finishing up impressive senior year

Honorable Mention, Column- J.D. Mullane, Picking up a late night hitchhiker on Trenton Road; On a rainy Thursday, a heroin arrest in Levittown; Four funerals have concluded but a crucible awards loved ones

Honorable Mention, Series- Jo Ciavaglia and Marion Callahan, Born into addiction

Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors Awards include-

First place, Best Investigative Reporting- Kyle Bagenstose and Jenny Wagner, Unwell Water

Second place, Best Business Writing- Crissa Shoemaker Debree, Sheltered Livelihood

Second place, Best Enterprise Reporting- Marion Callahan and Jo Ciavaglia, Born into Addiction

Second place, Best Feature Writing- Peg Quann, Mystery Malady

Second place, Best Public Service- Kyle Bagenstose and Jenny Wagner, Unwell Water

For the complete list of Keystone winners, visit the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

For the complete list of Associated Press Managing Editors Awards, visit the Associated Press Managing Editors.