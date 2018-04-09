GateHouse Media partners with Triton Digital to enrich its online properties with on-demand audio

GateHouse Media LLC, one of the largest publishers of locally-based print and online media in the United States, recently announced a partnership with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry. Through this partnership, GateHouse Media will utilize Triton Digital’s programmatic audio advertising marketplace, a2x, as well as its market-leading SSP, Yield-Op, to monetize curated collections of audio clips and podcasts across online properties. The partnership will provide advertisers through Triton’s a2x marketplace with access to GateHouse Media’s 43 million unique online visitors per month.

“Triton Digital’s intuitive technology, knowledgeable team, and unparalleled support makes them the perfect partner to power this innovative digital audio strategy,” said Rob Connelly, Director of Digital Audio at GateHouse Media. “The aggregation of local news, high school sports, division one sports, and political audio coverage into collections will provide our online audience with organized, easy-to-consume content, and advertisers with one-stop access to a highly-engaged, targeted, and community-focused audience.”

“The integration of digital audio into online news stories will undoubtedly provide a rich, unique, and increasingly engaging experience for consumers of that news,” said Stephanie Donovan, SVP, Publisher Development, North America, at Triton Digital. “We are proud to expand our support of GateHouse Media’s digital audio strategy, providing them with the tools and technology they need to seamlessly connect advertisers with this engaged and growing audience.”

In 2017, GateHouse Media reporters from across the country began curating audio content for embedding into its online news stories, including news actualities, recorded interviews, point of view soundbites, and podcasts from its star reporting talent. The infusion of audio content into online new stories has resulted in a more holistic and dynamic experience for local news consumers, and a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach this audience in a native, meaningful way.

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high-quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing businesses. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by its 142 daily publications. As of December 31, 2017, GateHouse operates in 565 markets across 38 states. GateHouse Media’s portfolio of products includes over 600 business and community publications and over 560 websites, serves approximately 215,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches 22 million people on a weekly basis. For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit www.gatehousemedia.com.

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.