GateHouse Media publications recognized by Ohio APME

Several GateHouse Media publications were recently recognized at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors association’s annual conference.

Both The Columbus Dispatch and The Canton Repository earned first place in the General Excellence category for their divisions. The (Massillon) Independent earned second place in the General Excellence category for its division.

Awards, by division, include:

Division I

General Excellence- 2nd place- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Sports Writer- 2nd place- Chris Easterling- The (Massillon) Independent

Best News Writer- 1st place- Samantha Ickes- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Special Sports Section- 1st place- Chris Easterling and Dave Manley

“High School Football Preview”- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Special Sports Section- 2nd place- Chris Easterling and Dave Manley

“Massillon/McKinley Rivalry”- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 2nd place- B.J. Lisko- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Public Service- 3rd place- Amy Knapp- “Meals on Wheels”- The (Massillon) Independent

￼￼￼￼￼Best Spot News Coverage- 1st place- Steven Grazier and Amy Knapp- “Stockdale Family Shooting”- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Explanatory Reporting- 1st place- Steven Grazier and Amy Knapp- “Save the Rezzy”- The (Massillon) Independent

Best Full Page Design- 1st place- B.J. Lisko- The (Massillon) Independent

Division II

Best Daily Sports Section- 3rd place- Mike Plant- Ashland Times-Gazette

Best Video- 3rd place- Noelle Bye- “Carly Stevens – Female Wrestler”- Ashland Times-Gazette-

Division III

Best Headline Writer- 1st place- Jeff Verbus- The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter

Best Editorial Writer- 2nd place- Michael Shearer- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Feature Writer- 2nd place- Tami Mosser- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Feature Writer- 3rd place- Matt Merchant- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Sports Columnist- 3rd place- Mike Plant- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Sports Feature Writer- 3rd place- Tom Nader- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best News Writer- 2nd place- Matt Merchant- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best News Writer- 3rd place- Christine Pratt- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Sports Enterprise- 2nd place- Jonah Rosenblum- “Women in Sports”- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Special Sports Section- 1st place- Mike Plant- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Special Sports Section- 2nd place- Staff- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Special Sports Section- 3rd place- Staff- “2017-18 High School Basketball Preview Edition”- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Daily Sports Section- 1st place- Staff- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Daily Sports Section- 3rd place- Mike Plant- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 1st place- Sean Linhart- “What Christmas Means to Me?”- The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 2nd place- Sean Linhart- “The Courts of New Philadelphia”- The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 3rd place- Sean Linhart- “Fall Foliage ASF”- The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter

Best Enterprise Reporting- 1st place- Bobby Warren and Steve Huszai- “911-Dispatch Costs Up 48% for County Taxpayers”- The (Wooster) Daily Record

Best Enterprise Reporting- 3rd place- Nancy Molnar- “Midvale Cutting Village Police Department”- The (Dover-New Philadelphia) Times-Reporter

Best Full Page Design- 3rd place- Tom Nader- “NBA Finals/Night of Stars”- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Best Digital Presence- 1st place- Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier

Division IV

General Excellence- 1st place- The Canton Repository

Best Graphics Artist- 2nd place- The Canton Repository

Best Sports Feature Writer- 1st place- Joe Scalzo- The Canton Repository

Best Sports Feature Writer- 2nd place- Josh Weir- The Canton Repository

Best Sports Writer- 1st place- Josh Weir- The Canton Repository

Best Sports Writer- 3rd place- Joe Scalzo- The Canton Repository

￼￼￼￼￼Best Photographer- 1st place- Scott Heckel- The Canton Repository

￼￼￼￼Best Sports Enterprise- 1st place- The Canton Repository

Best Special Sports Section- 2nd place- Staff- “HOF Enshrinee Section”- The Canton Repository

Best Daily Sports Section- 1st place- Staff- The Canton Repository

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- David Manley- “Road to Canton”- The Canton Repository

Best Feature Photo- 2nd place- Scott Heckel- “Moment with Dad”- The Canton Repository

Best Photo Story- 1st place- Julie Vennitti- “Balloon Classic”- The Canton Repository

Best Public Service- 1st place- Staff- “Epidemic: Stark County 2017”- The Canton Repository

Best Public Service- 3rd place- Alison Matas- “Strengthening Stark County’s Future”- The Canton Repository

Best Investigative Reporting- 2nd place- Shane Hoover- “Only Kenneth A. Roth Knows How Many He Killed”- The Canton Repository

Best Investigative Reporting- 3rd place- Kelli Weir- “Vic Whiting’s Coaching, Teaching Careers Over in Ohio”- The Canton Repository

Best Full Page Design- 2nd place- David Manley- “Sight to See”- The Canton Repository

Best Full Page Design- 3rd place- B.J. Lisko- “Talent Show”- The Canton Repository

Best Digital Presence- 1st place- The Canton Repository

Division V

General Excellence- 1st place- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Headline Writer- 2nd place- Danny Goodwin- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Columnist- 2nd place- Theodore Decker- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Feature Writer- 2nd place- Holly Zachariah- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Sports Columnist- 3rd place- Rob Oller- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Sports Feature Writer- 2nd place- Adam Jardy- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Sports Writer- 3rd place- Adam Jardy- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Photographer- 2nd place- Brooke LaValley- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Photographer- 3rd place- Kyle Robertson- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Special Sports Section- 2nd place- Staff- “The Columbus Dispatch College Basketball 2017”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Daily Sports Section- 2nd place- Staff- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 1st place- Justin Gilbert- “Wind Energy”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic- 3rd place- Justin Gilbert- “Firefighter Gear”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best News Photo- 1st place- Eric Albrecht- “Beheaded Among the Dead”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Feature Photo- 3rd place- Brooke LaValley- “Moonrise”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Sports Photo- 2nd place- Brooke LaValley- “Expressive Effort”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Sports Photo- 3rd place- Barbara J. Perenic- “Fantastic Finish”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Photo Story- 2nd place- Jonathan Quilter- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Video- 1st place- Courtney Hergesheimer- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Spot News Coverage- 2nd place- “Kirkersville Shootings”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Spot News Coverage- 3rd place- “State Fair Tragedy”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Explanatory Reporting- 1st place- Mark Ferenchik and Rita Price- “Dividing Lines”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Enterprise Reporting- 3rd place- Dan Gearino and Marion Renault- “Ohio Coal — Digging for Hope”- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Full Page Design- 1st place- The Columbus Dispatch

Best Digital Presence- 1st place- The Columbus Dispatch

