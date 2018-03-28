GateHouse Media announces acquisition of tech-enabled video and data business, Online Automotive Solutions

GateHouse Media, one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by number of publications, recently announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Online Automotive Solutions, a tech-enabled video, data and auto-focused inventory solutions provider, for $4 million. This acquisition expands the digital marketing services that UpCurve, GateHouse’s small business solutions provider, offers through its Auto vertical.

OAS, led by founder Jeff Urgo, has provided auto-focused marketing services to media companies and auto dealers, including Cars.com, Chicago Tribune Company, Vehix.com and Sun-Sentinel Publishing Company, for more than 10 years. Urgo joins UpCurve as Vice President of Sales for its GateHouse Auto division, effective immediately.

The OAS acquisition further enables GateHouse Auto to expand its offerings to the automotive industry by delivering best-in-class inventory marketing solutions along with its full suite of digital and print advertising products. The OAS platform creates digital video of specific vehicles and syndicates the content to the auto dealer’s website as well as major consumer-facing sites including Autotrader and Cars.com. Through targeted, data-driven campaigns, GateHouse Auto delivers a dealer’s brand and message into more than 80 percent of the moments influencing auto intenders on their journey to find a new vehicle.

“Online Automotive Services is a great addition to the solutions UpCurve’s GateHouse Auto division offers car dealers,” said Peter Newton, UpCurve’s CEO. “This platform is on the leading edge of the market shift away from photos to videos, which is becoming the standard consumer expectation in the auto space. Having Jeff’s vast experience with both automotive and media companies as well as his data-focused approach to inventory management, is very exciting for our company and our customers.”