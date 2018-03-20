GateHouse Media announces winners of national scholarship essay competition

GateHouse Media recently announced the six winners of its first-ever Scholarship Essay Competition for high school and undergraduate college students. The Grand Prize winner and three of five runners-up were from Massachusetts, while Texas and New York students were also runner-up winners.

Students were invited to write a 500-word essay on what one of four words — local, community, trusted and impact – means to them. These four words are featured in GateHouse Media’s current branding campaign which highlights the role GateHouse journalists and publications play in their local communities. Nearly 1,000 essays were submitted and the winners were chosen by a panel of judges comprised of GateHouse editors, led by Lisa Glowinski, director of the company’s More Content Now division, and college journalism professors.

The winners are:

Grand Prize Winner ($3,000 scholarship): Theresa Maylott, Littleton, Massachusetts

Runner-Up Winners ($1,000 scholarships):

Victoria Daros, North Salem, New York

Sydney Koo, Newton, Massachusetts

Thomas Snelson, Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Kylee Sutherland, Goldthwaite, Texas

Kasey Zaleski, Avon, Massachusetts

“When we asked students to write about local, community, trusted and impact, themes of our branding campaign, we knew we’d get some very thoughtful essays,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “We were truly overwhelmed by both the quantity and quality of entries submitted. The students’ work speaks volumes about their love and appreciation for their communities.”

“I was encouraged by the quality of these submissions,” said Glowinski. “The entrants all seem to be accomplished, tenacious students who have big plans for the future of our communities. I’m proud to see GateHouse Media supporting creativity and education through this contest.”

GateHouse also ran an essay competition for staff members and their families. The winners of that competition were recently awarded $5,000 in scholarships.