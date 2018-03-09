Jeff Moriarty named Senior Vice President, Digital for GateHouse Media

GateHouse Media recently announced that Jeff Moriarty has been named Senior Vice President, Digital for the company. His appointment is effective April 20, 2018.

Moriarty brings more than 20 years of success building digital news and commercial businesses in both the U.S. and the UK. At GateHouse, Moriarty will be responsible for guiding the company’s digital vision, product development and audience growth roadmap. He will collaborate closely with the company’s News, Consumer Marketing, and B2B sales teams to drive innovation, audience engagement and both consumer and advertising revenue across digital platforms.

“Growing our digital audience is a top priority for GateHouse,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “Jeff’s experience building digital products, audiences and commercial businesses will be a significant asset for us. Jeff is a proven digital leader with a passion for data-driven decision making, great user experiences and technological innovation.”

Moriarty currently serves as Chief Product and Publishing Officer for Johnston Press, one of the largest regional and national publishers in the UK, where he manages digital and print publishing businesses across 150 local news titles. In his role, Moriarty has led the company’s successful digital audience initiatives, nearly doubling monthly unique traffic to 29 million. His responsibilities included oversight for the 2016 launch of inews.co.uk, a national news site that complements the i newspaper. The site’s monthly audience grew from 0 to more than 2mm unique visitors within two years. Moriarty previously served in a variety of senior digital management positions at The New York Times Company, including The Boston Globe, About.com and the regional newspaper division. While serving as VP, Digital Products at The Globe, Moriarty built the team and product strategy to launch the BostonGlobe.com consumer-paid site, the first publisher worldwide to use responsive design.

Moriarty has a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He began his career in a variety of editorial and digital product development positions with The New York Times Company.

“A strong regional and local media is vitally important, and I am passionate about building sustainable digital products that support local journalism,” said Moriarty. “Gatehouse has a unique opportunity to build on its presence across the U.S., and I look forward to helping to grow our audiences and digital businesses.”